Jul 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 112,906.96 million rupees Open interest : 1,093,331 Volume : 1,844,847 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.7000 78.7500 78.1625 78.2400 14762 32583 5425.73393 69155 EURINR 28-Aug-13 79.0175 79.1250 78.6075 78.6975 2384 44982 1747.35458 22151 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.1125 79.4975 78.9500 79.0000 35 837 28.46957 360 EURINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 80.5100 0 308 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.5150 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.0475 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.5250 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.9850 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.9325 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.5500 91.5900 90.6600 90.7200 11234 14042 3267.63269 35844 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.0500 92.0550 91.2350 91.2925 1854 23232 1132.09534 12335 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.0225 92.1500 91.7000 91.7000 12 515 2.02078 22 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.0000 92.0000 92.0000 92.0000 1 35 0.092 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 94.7425 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 59.7000 59.8150 59.0600 59.1125 7814 7337 1984.61967 33392 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 59.9225 60.1000 59.3700 59.4150 751 4002 233.3876 3923 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.4975 60.4975 59.6975 59.6975 3 32 0.48078 8 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6550 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.6550 59.6550 59.0450 59.1050 80194 383991 76678.33542 1292632 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.9050 59.9050 59.3625 59.4300 13439 322058 17014.83145 285407 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.0675 60.1675 59.6875 59.7525 2316 135836 2875.91957 48022 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.3000 60.3900 60.0475 60.1175 764 51355 999.29137 16588 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.7375 60.7375 60.3500 60.4625 473 25140 1020.17157 16862 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.9850 60.9900 60.7000 60.7575 321 13722 436.48643 7176 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.1900 61.3600 60.9000 60.9000 18 2507 21.48399 351 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.4450 61.4450 61.4450 61.4450 1 975 0.06145 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.8425 61.8425 61.6125 61.6550 4 22797 1.41994 23 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 2 1050 0.1872 3 USDINR 28-May-14 62.1000 62.1000 62.1000 62.1000 1 4695 0.0621 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.8500 63.8500 62.1550 62.4100 19 908 36.82505 590 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)