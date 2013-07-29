Jul 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,459.28 million rupees Open interest : 1,257,922 Volume : 2,130,611 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.5200 78.8200 78.5125 78.7075 4815 10083 2246.59749 28556 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.9400 79.3625 78.9400 79.2400 12035 65657 4353.95252 54999 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.0000 79.6350 79.0000 79.5625 437 2549 246.66341 3107 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.6100 79.9050 79.6100 79.7750 29 397 12.27999 154 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6000 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.2200 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7700 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.3000 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.3575 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 92.4475 92.4475 90.9525 91.1725 3067 5573 1249.34131 13711 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.8025 92.0900 91.4025 91.8375 10994 29574 3736.39634 40712 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.7500 92.4200 91.7500 92.2250 740 2453 452.27223 4905 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.5000 92.5925 92.5000 92.5925 6 47 1.11065 12 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 94.5775 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.3525 60.6050 60.3525 60.5600 1618 2615 572.19219 9453 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.5600 61.0500 60.5600 61.0000 7009 6899 1525.33342 25042 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 61.0300 61.2975 61.0300 61.2400 108 235 18.53843 303 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4450 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.1425 59.3225 59.1175 59.2800 24015 213108 34692.87284 585653 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.4100 59.8050 59.3350 59.6625 63419 623506 72835.50259 1221933 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.6950 60.0800 59.6900 59.9275 3830 159975 7216.9105 120545 USDINR 29-Oct-13 59.9925 60.4000 59.9925 60.2775 706 56650 840.65782 13970 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.3025 60.7525 60.3000 60.5600 205 25176 253.72302 4193 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.7500 61.1000 60.6025 60.9450 187 19812 197.55377 3243 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.1000 61.3000 61.1000 61.3000 20 2603 2.87651 47 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.5000 61.7600 61.5000 61.7600 5 1040 3.45523 56 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.9000 61.9900 61.8350 61.9125 4 22797 0.49566 8 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.1000 62.3925 62.1000 62.3925 2 1068 0.37289 6 USDINR 28-May-14 62.5000 62.6700 62.5000 62.6700 2 4722 0.18767 3 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7775 0 991 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)