US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Jul 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,459.28 million rupees Open interest : 1,257,922 Volume : 2,130,611 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.5200 78.8200 78.5125 78.7075 4815 10083 2246.59749 28556 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.9400 79.3625 78.9400 79.2400 12035 65657 4353.95252 54999 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.0000 79.6350 79.0000 79.5625 437 2549 246.66341 3107 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.6100 79.9050 79.6100 79.7750 29 397 12.27999 154 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6000 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.2200 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.7700 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.3000 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.3575 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 92.4475 92.4475 90.9525 91.1725 3067 5573 1249.34131 13711 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.8025 92.0900 91.4025 91.8375 10994 29574 3736.39634 40712 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.7500 92.4200 91.7500 92.2250 740 2453 452.27223 4905 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.5000 92.5925 92.5000 92.5925 6 47 1.11065 12 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 94.5775 0 5 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.3525 60.6050 60.3525 60.5600 1618 2615 572.19219 9453 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.5600 61.0500 60.5600 61.0000 7009 6899 1525.33342 25042 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 61.0300 61.2975 61.0300 61.2400 108 235 18.53843 303 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4450 0 2 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.1425 59.3225 59.1175 59.2800 24015 213108 34692.87284 585653 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.4100 59.8050 59.3350 59.6625 63419 623506 72835.50259 1221933 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.6950 60.0800 59.6900 59.9275 3830 159975 7216.9105 120545 USDINR 29-Oct-13 59.9925 60.4000 59.9925 60.2775 706 56650 840.65782 13970 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.3025 60.7525 60.3000 60.5600 205 25176 253.72302 4193 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.7500 61.1000 60.6025 60.9450 187 19812 197.55377 3243 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.1000 61.3000 61.1000 61.3000 20 2603 2.87651 47 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.5000 61.7600 61.5000 61.7600 5 1040 3.45523 56 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.9000 61.9900 61.8350 61.9125 4 22797 0.49566 8 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.1000 62.3925 62.1000 62.3925 2 1068 0.37289 6 USDINR 28-May-14 62.5000 62.6700 62.5000 62.6700 2 4722 0.18767 3 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7775 0 991 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.