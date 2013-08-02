Aug 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,722.111 million rupees Open interest : 940,896 Volume : 1,430,720 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 80.4000 81.1825 80.4000 81.0675 17833 53512 6653.66514 82335 EURINR 26-Sep-13 80.7100 81.5600 80.7100 81.4325 357 4251 122.85492 1512 EURINR 29-Oct-13 81.2400 81.8975 81.2400 81.7000 6 384 1.30857 16 EURINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.4450 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.0000 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6125 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.1375 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.6500 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.6675 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.2500 93.3300 92.1500 93.0625 13844 20884 4259.02171 45955 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.6000 93.6200 92.6000 93.5500 382 3146 131.94398 1416 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 93.5000 93.9000 93.5000 93.9000 6 69 1.4081 15 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 93.7000 93.8000 93.7000 93.8000 2 1 0.1875 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.4100 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 96.6225 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 61.2500 61.6700 61.1500 61.5100 7729 6909 1977.85943 32223 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 61.5550 61.9200 61.4475 61.7300 111 281 20.79553 337 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0875 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5425 0 2 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.8200 61.4600 60.8200 61.3800 86010 539537 71809.7184 1173736 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.1700 61.7550 61.1500 61.6925 4020 167817 4243.75709 68986 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.5000 62.0600 61.5000 61.9775 947 61634 1174.46691 19006 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9950 62.4400 61.9700 62.3975 147 26774 162.91896 2620 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.2500 62.7200 62.2500 62.6650 56 20920 51.85981 830 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.8800 63.0250 62.8800 63.0025 16 3352 33.31147 529 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.4375 63.4375 63.3475 63.3500 14 1235 14.36183 227 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.7000 63.7100 63.6100 63.6525 14 22800 4.45873 70 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.8900 63.8900 63.8900 63.8900 1 907 0.06389 1 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9500 64.1025 63.9500 64.1000 5 4552 25.7684 402 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8125 0 991 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.5000 64.5150 64.5000 64.5025 23 545 32.3805 502 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)