Aug 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,576.701 million rupees Open interest : 921,055 Volume : 1,117,409 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 81.0675 81.4600 80.9300 81.3050 15487 52210 5922.20635 72927 EURINR 26-Sep-13 81.5000 81.8350 81.3125 81.7175 947 7787 515.40547 6320 EURINR 29-Oct-13 81.8900 82.0000 81.7000 82.0000 7 364 2.13155 26 EURINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.1375 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.7075 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.2825 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.7975 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.3075 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3150 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 93.6000 94.2350 93.2625 94.0250 14300 21557 4279.63726 45676 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 94.0525 94.6575 93.7125 94.4675 758 4185 330.95074 3513 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 94.3600 94.7500 94.3500 94.7500 11 85 2.64429 28 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.2600 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.8775 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 97.0625 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 61.7100 62.3450 61.7100 62.2100 8189 6721 1924.75006 31015 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.2100 62.5825 62.0400 62.4975 79 276 11.08924 178 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0450 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4400 0 2 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.3000 61.3475 60.9350 61.2775 64351 514776 55200.92353 902695 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.7375 61.7375 61.2375 61.5725 3658 168584 2788.66639 45364 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.9175 61.9400 61.5725 61.9050 520 62017 479.7194 7764 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.1600 62.3000 61.9525 62.2700 126 26823 77.52826 1247 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.4475 62.6100 62.2500 62.6100 66 20833 33.93625 543 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7500 62.9500 62.5500 62.9500 12 3410 4.76818 76 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.1000 63.2500 63.1000 63.2500 3 1235 1.5805 25 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4500 63.4500 63.2550 63.2550 3 22801 0.44396 7 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 1 907 0.3195 5 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2225 0 4552 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5425 0 991 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5025 0 545 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)