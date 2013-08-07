Aug 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 101,750.42 million rupees Open interest : 914,082 Volume : 1,567,812 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 81.9000 82.0400 81.3150 81.7600 19976 47372 6234.92094 76285 EURINR 26-Sep-13 82.2775 82.4950 81.8000 82.2375 1468 13454 1093.01267 13277 EURINR 29-Oct-13 82.2125 82.3500 82.1625 82.3500 8 259 8.82007 107 EURINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.9575 0 1 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.5225 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.0975 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.6000 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.1125 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.1275 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 94.0000 95.1325 93.1000 94.9200 26184 20500 9174.1848 97367 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 94.9250 95.7000 93.9300 95.5125 1240 9533 747.35471 7873 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 94.8875 95.7000 94.8000 95.7000 5 97 1.70933 18 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.8975 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 96.5200 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 97.7075 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 62.0900 63.7450 62.0900 63.1575 11800 6423 2604.23934 41152 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.6525 64.0175 62.6525 63.4775 258 979 54.37566 855 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6825 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0975 0 2 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.5800 61.7300 61.1375 61.4625 102499 489859 75886.38114 1234941 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.9925 62.0575 61.4825 61.8025 5108 177949 4662.80079 75421 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.3350 62.3725 61.8425 62.1000 776 64874 651.47517 10488 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.6000 62.7675 62.3000 62.5375 236 26370 260.25134 4166 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.0050 63.1400 62.6000 62.9425 139 21912 239.93466 3819 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2925 63.4100 63.1525 63.2500 19 2975 9.9178 157 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6700 63.7200 63.5550 63.6000 17 1175 10.75493 169 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.9750 64.2000 63.7550 64.1600 111 22797 59.77433 934 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.2500 64.3300 64.0500 64.3250 11 911 20.74359 323 USDINR 28-May-14 64.4900 64.5250 64.3450 64.4075 8 4463 7.73761 120 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.1500 64.6625 64.1500 64.6625 3 981 0.51626 8 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.8000 64.8225 64.7200 64.8050 54 803 21.51716 332 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)