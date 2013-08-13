Aug 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,163.482 million rupees Open interest : 891,271 Volume : 1,516,093 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 81.7925 82.2600 81.2000 81.5600 13500 45087 4837.53103 59182 EURINR 26-Sep-13 82.3375 82.7200 81.6825 82.0525 760 14017 348.32111 4232 EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.0575 83.0575 82.2500 82.2500 7 252 1.65609 20 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.3325 0 300 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.9525 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.4675 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0100 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0800 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 95.0075 95.5625 94.3875 94.8225 8965 25242 4447.46413 46849 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 95.7500 96.1400 95.0000 95.4050 854 11879 441.71045 4628 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 1 77 0.0963 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 97.3975 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 98.0575 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 99.3225 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 63.1500 63.5650 62.2875 62.5800 8826 7800 2674.77052 42525 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.7350 63.8500 62.6800 62.9125 235 1135 51.88041 821 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6050 0 11 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0550 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.6375 0 2 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.4000 61.7675 60.9825 61.3225 103074 450827 79275.95637 1291746 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.7475 62.1100 61.3300 61.6650 4534 183079 3504.78305 56781 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.1100 62.4000 61.6775 62.0075 571 68085 412.18986 6642 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.6275 62.6900 62.0250 62.3600 123 27839 106.0891 1701 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.5000 64.5000 62.4000 62.6450 52 21312 26.49921 423 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.9450 63.5000 62.9450 63.4000 3 3059 0.56989 9 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.5500 63.5500 63.3000 63.3000 5 1225 12.9357 204 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.2100 64.2100 63.5800 63.8475 16 22805 13.26521 208 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.4450 64.4450 64.3600 64.3600 12 901 7.05378 110 USDINR 28-May-14 64.2925 64.2925 64.2925 64.2925 2 4458 0.32146 5 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7150 0 981 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.5000 64.6475 3 805 0.3883 6 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)