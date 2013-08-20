Aug 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,535.40 million rupees Open interest : 823,869 Volume : 1,927,749 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 85.0500 86.3650 84.7050 85.0225 14731 33357 6128.90314 71812 EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.9000 87.6500 85.3000 85.6300 2488 19661 1516.67488 17615 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.8000 86.0000 85.8000 86.0000 6 211 0.60291 7 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.5000 86.5000 86.5000 86.5000 1 301 0.0865 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8550 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3975 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9975 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 1 30 0.4405 5 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 99.8450 100.9800 99.2150 99.4150 10540 15067 5434.37327 54355 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 101.0000 102.7000 99.9725 100.1200 2275 13200 1736.21095 17211 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 103.0000 103.0000 100.7500 100.7500 15 114 24.23699 240 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.3150 0 31 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.0375 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.4275 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 64.6400 66.4500 64.6400 65.2175 6436 6261 2311.95031 35301 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.7275 66.9900 65.2100 65.5400 395 1551 136.31039 2068 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6800 0 11 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1550 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.9125 0 2 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 63.8500 64.2325 63.3200 63.4275 119808 359205 95074.29711 1492536 USDINR 26-Sep-13 63.6000 64.5825 63.6000 63.7700 10715 222553 13074.75077 204268 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.0000 64.8675 64.0000 64.0875 1194 65903 1257.79172 19555 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.9000 65.2300 64.3875 64.4175 228 27762 189.7274 2935 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.0050 65.6025 64.7250 64.7725 147 22737 114.32685 1759 USDINR 29-Jan-14 65.9400 66.0000 65.0775 65.2000 55 3766 53.82637 825 USDINR 26-Feb-14 65.7500 66.0500 65.4400 65.6500 42 2424 47.92498 731 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.3000 66.3500 65.9500 66.0500 123 20242 206.13714 3122 USDINR 28-Apr-14 66.5000 66.6950 66.0000 66.0000 29 3115 111.98772 1682 USDINR 28-May-14 66.4775 66.9950 66.3500 66.3900 19 4496 112.37028 1684 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.9950 67.9950 66.4050 66.6500 4 976 0.46767 7 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.5000 67.0600 66.5000 66.6050 9 831 2.00617 30 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)