Aug 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,050.22 million rupees Open interest : 800,674 Volume : 2,018,761 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 85.1350 86.6750 84.8575 86.4400 16227 27449 6741.12343 78638 EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.7275 87.3050 85.4025 86.9875 1946 15042 1367.8014 15859 EURINR 29-Oct-13 86.1000 87.3000 86.1000 87.1500 7 211 0.95309 11 EURINR 27-Dec-13 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 1 301 0.4375 5 EURINR 29-Jan-14 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 2 10 0.87 10 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8250 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.4450 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.6450 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 99.0000 101.4500 98.9775 101.2250 11786 14025 5851.14739 58298 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.0550 102.6900 99.6300 101.9125 1984 12178 1364.04649 13530 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.2325 102.4800 100.2325 102.4350 12 132 3.83637 38 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.5000 101.3000 100.5000 101.3000 9 31 3.2275 32 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.3600 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.7900 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 65.2225 66.4000 64.8075 66.2150 8387 7203 2726.56454 41571 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.3600 66.7225 65.1800 66.5650 428 1888 137.27188 2079 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.2625 0 11 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.7550 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 63.3700 64.6800 63.1725 64.4550 124932 355095 98904.41718 1545710 USDINR 26-Sep-13 63.7000 65.0200 63.5150 64.8500 13787 216473 14172.78684 220256 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.0725 65.3600 63.9100 65.2650 1747 65866 2183.10443 33677 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.4100 65.6625 64.2050 65.5525 275 28908 234.47722 3609 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.6300 66.0000 64.6000 65.9725 145 22824 95.38526 1458 USDINR 29-Jan-14 65.1000 66.2400 65.1000 66.2400 60 3409 36.84285 558 USDINR 26-Feb-14 65.2600 66.1500 65.2600 66.1500 26 2424 8.478 129 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.0000 67.2000 65.7550 67.2000 58 17787 197.23404 2991 USDINR 28-Apr-14 66.3000 67.2500 66.3000 67.2500 9 3042 5.40741 81 USDINR 28-May-14 66.2050 67.7950 66.2050 67.7175 17 4473 3.89859 58 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.5950 67.6000 67.5850 67.5850 5 969 0.8787 13 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.5000 67.5000 66.5000 67.5000 22 841 10.03363 150 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com