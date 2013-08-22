Aug 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,418.26 million rupees Open interest : 768,372 Volume : 2,172,446 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 86.4000 87.5150 86.0600 86.2600 16686 23970 5740.03663 66149 EURINR 26-Sep-13 87.1500 88.0800 86.6675 86.8475 1532 15933 882.24171 10117 EURINR 29-Oct-13 88.4275 88.4275 87.4100 87.4350 74 528 43.37886 493 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8075 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5025 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.0500 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.6675 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 89.4900 89.4900 89.4900 89.4900 1 30 0.08949 1 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 101.6850 102.3275 100.6250 100.8600 12220 12946 5602.0689 55236 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 102.0000 103.0700 101.3000 101.4500 1664 9793 984.47783 9651 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.4725 103.2000 102.0000 102.0000 15 85 10.33865 101 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 1 34 0.3105 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.8800 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3000 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 66.4725 66.7300 65.4925 65.6350 8166 7028 2770.34351 41937 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 66.7875 67.1225 65.9900 66.0975 464 1321 164.41247 2473 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.4850 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 64.3500 65.5800 64.3500 64.7425 162245 332462 112875.8844 1736687 USDINR 26-Sep-13 65.2000 65.9300 64.9950 65.1375 14653 215425 13436.82008 205545 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.6825 66.3025 65.3600 65.5300 2226 63629 1937.61569 29471 USDINR 27-Nov-13 66.0000 66.5950 65.5525 65.8850 770 29371 656.79784 9938 USDINR 27-Dec-13 66.4500 67.0000 66.1300 66.3675 196 22885 114.6396 1724 USDINR 29-Jan-14 66.6750 67.2175 66.6750 66.7875 18 3416 7.8909 118 USDINR 26-Feb-14 67.0000 67.0725 67.0000 67.0725 7 2425 5.37132 80 USDINR 27-Mar-14 67.7950 68.3950 67.5500 67.5500 22 17603 29.20286 431 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.4500 68.9950 67.4500 68.0500 40 2984 64.5396 948 USDINR 28-May-14 68.1600 69.0000 67.8375 68.4950 62 4340 73.4787 1076 USDINR 26-Jun-14 68.0000 68.7000 68.0000 68.3500 17 915 7.40069 108 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.0000 69.1000 68.0000 68.4000 20 886 10.92428 159 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)