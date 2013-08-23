Aug 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,630.68 million rupees Open interest : 751,628 Volume : 1,591,897 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 86.0000 86.4425 85.4225 85.4925 13916 20455 5106.84302 59397 EURINR 26-Sep-13 86.6975 87.0125 86.0000 86.0350 985 16962 644.41019 7454 EURINR 29-Oct-13 87.2500 87.5000 86.6275 86.6275 10 527 2.26316 26 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7050 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.3050 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.7550 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.3200 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.4900 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 100.5200 100.9750 99.5825 99.7250 7728 12887 3636.08011 36213 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 101.0900 101.6500 100.2700 100.3750 1327 11117 906.12759 8963 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.5500 102.2075 101.2500 101.2500 8 75 3.95772 39 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.0000 102.0000 101.4000 101.4000 6 4 4.57391 45 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.6175 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8100 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 65.0925 65.3925 64.5825 64.6375 5136 6952 1523.65966 23420 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.5000 65.8075 65.0000 65.0525 424 1345 118.43524 1809 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0675 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 64.6500 64.7425 63.9325 63.9925 108757 307093 81794.93515 1270941 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.9000 65.1100 64.2850 64.3400 10360 229786 10113.49034 156329 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.2900 65.4700 64.6200 64.6850 1360 58801 1316.60086 20267 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.5000 65.7825 65.0075 65.0750 345 29929 355.09787 5426 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.9000 66.1825 65.4800 65.5075 83 22794 61.34631 932 USDINR 29-Jan-14 66.5000 66.5000 65.9175 65.9175 14 3415 8.11058 122 USDINR 26-Feb-14 67.1950 67.1950 66.3600 66.3600 7 2424 2.01103 30 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.7500 66.7500 66.5000 66.5000 2 17604 0.2 3 USDINR 28-Apr-14 68.2950 68.2950 67.4500 67.5000 27 2984 19.24521 285 USDINR 28-May-14 67.8925 68.3000 67.8000 67.8000 22 4280 11.93776 176 USDINR 26-Jun-14 68.6950 68.6950 68.6950 68.6950 3 915 0.54559 8 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.0050 68.0050 67.5000 67.5375 6 886 0.81577 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)