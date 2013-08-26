Aug 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,212.68 million rupees Open interest : 714,135 Volume : 1,709,296 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 85.5700 86.3700 85.4150 86.2475 14915 19737 5484.5419 63821 EURINR 26-Sep-13 86.0750 86.9325 86.0000 86.8075 2157 18480 885.27633 10239 EURINR 29-Oct-13 86.7000 87.2000 86.5100 87.1800 40 648 27.5469 317 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.0750 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.6600 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0925 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6375 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.6925 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 99.4650 100.5950 99.3750 100.4175 7342 8458 3771.18158 37677 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.1025 101.3225 100.0750 100.9975 1679 12687 860.96265 8548 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.1000 101.6000 101.0000 101.2975 15 91 3.34234 33 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.4000 102.0000 101.4000 102.0000 3 1 0.5082 5 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.4525 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.5975 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 64.8250 65.5000 64.6425 65.4025 4976 3996 1646.11291 25264 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 65.0575 66.3750 65.0575 65.8325 1091 2043 375.73005 5730 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 65.4250 65.9950 65.4250 65.7100 2 1 0.13142 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4225 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 63.9400 64.5950 63.8050 64.5100 100463 258740 85482.67024 1330772 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.1800 64.9400 64.1650 64.8425 13818 245942 12962.63549 200671 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.5825 65.2100 64.5275 65.1275 1182 59376 1055.60007 16269 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.0000 65.5850 65.0000 65.4900 302 29783 303.53093 4649 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.3950 65.8600 65.3675 65.7975 88 22853 83.50067 1272 USDINR 29-Jan-14 65.9075 66.1450 65.8250 66.0950 35 2969 44.56854 675 USDINR 26-Feb-14 66.2500 66.4500 66.2500 66.4000 35 2443 41.9448 632 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.8050 67.0000 66.8000 66.8500 94 17216 74.17929 1109 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.4300 67.5000 67.2250 67.2750 91 2617 54.53702 810 USDINR 28-May-14 67.5000 67.8500 67.5000 67.5725 66 3863 47.53065 703 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.8100 67.8100 67.8100 67.8100 4 911 0.81346 12 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.0000 68.2000 67.6675 67.6675 14 887 5.83989 86 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)