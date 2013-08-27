Aug 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 162,807.45 million rupees Open interest : 736,018 Volume : 2,409,500 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Aug-13 86.7100 88.5850 86.7100 88.1750 15331 16604 7267.07336 82829 EURINR 26-Sep-13 87.4200 89.1925 87.4200 88.8000 2989 23626 1497.65162 16963 EURINR 29-Oct-13 88.2000 89.4300 88.1025 88.9075 84 1509 105.28906 1187 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6175 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1950 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5900 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.1400 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.1850 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 101.0025 103.1850 101.0025 102.5700 10290 8537 4545.81713 44544 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 101.2050 103.7400 101.2050 103.3400 2837 15330 1199.13563 11673 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.7500 104.0150 102.6500 103.3775 89 279 29.40963 285 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 1 13 1.2348 12 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.0475 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1475 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 66.1500 67.9700 66.0775 67.6275 7793 4012 2447.15863 36575 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 66.0175 68.3300 66.0175 68.0475 2158 2262 530.60922 7882 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 66.7025 67.3400 66.7025 67.3400 3 4 0.20095 3 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.7150 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 65.0300 66.4550 65.0100 66.1175 115166 209239 113220.3419 1723748 USDINR 26-Sep-13 65.3500 66.9000 65.3175 66.4800 27671 305732 28762.87374 435681 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.7250 67.2450 65.7250 66.8525 2515 64612 2449.9969 36918 USDINR 27-Nov-13 66.1400 67.5225 66.1400 67.1625 591 30537 501.50741 7510 USDINR 27-Dec-13 66.5500 67.8650 66.4600 67.5300 165 22831 116.15213 1733 USDINR 29-Jan-14 66.9400 67.7600 66.8075 67.7550 58 3162 25.50186 379 USDINR 26-Feb-14 67.5000 68.2000 67.4050 68.2000 6 2446 0.47417 7 USDINR 27-Mar-14 67.8000 68.4000 67.8000 68.4000 26 16447 68.5086 1006 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.8825 69.0000 67.6050 68.8125 12 2624 5.26416 77 USDINR 28-May-14 68.2050 69.8075 68.2000 69.7350 11 3863 3.23413 47 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.2000 69.1950 65.2000 69.1475 21 868 10.44383 157 USDINR 29-Jul-14 68.5000 69.3525 68.5000 68.9450 27 1088 19.5782 284 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)