Sep 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 128,536.16 million rupees Open interest : 470,864 Volume : 1,820,099 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 90.1100 90.9600 88.4775 88.6725 16089 20153 7054.12993 78941 EURINR 29-Oct-13 90.7100 91.3800 89.0000 89.1525 363 1978 193.62273 2148 EURINR 27-Nov-13 91.6150 91.6150 90.0500 90.3525 6 12 1.98834 22 EURINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 91.6300 0 301 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.1975 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 92.5900 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 93.0900 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 94.1450 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 107.0400 107.4700 104.7200 105.0475 14153 10621 8877.13645 84067 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 107.5800 107.9000 105.3000 105.4850 341 2540 169.6701 1596 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 108.0000 108.0000 106.1200 106.3000 16 31 6.80575 64 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.0850 0 23 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.7175 0 62 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.1750 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 69.6500 69.6500 67.4075 67.7275 8544 3442 3620.00215 53118 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 69.6625 69.6625 67.8575 67.9150 178 210 93.17936 1361 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 68.1200 68.1200 68.1200 68.1200 2 1 0.13623 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 68.8000 69.1350 67.2100 67.3625 161311 286640 104615.768 1541667 USDINR 29-Oct-13 69.2100 69.5125 67.6200 67.7825 4984 61089 3322.3202 48669 USDINR 27-Nov-13 69.7000 69.9000 68.0500 68.1325 822 30718 451.7056 6589 USDINR 27-Dec-13 70.0000 70.3150 68.4625 68.5675 91 23623 31.17552 452 USDINR 29-Jan-14 70.5450 70.5450 68.8150 68.9350 12 3347 3.74593 54 USDINR 26-Feb-14 70.0000 70.0000 69.2000 69.3375 42 2558 26.4871 381 USDINR 27-Mar-14 69.9000 70.5050 69.9000 69.9700 37 16069 25.5916 365 USDINR 28-Apr-14 70.4000 70.4000 70.3500 70.3500 3 2532 16.2509 231 USDINR 28-May-14 71.5000 71.5000 70.5500 70.5500 3 2493 6.9405 98 USDINR 26-Jun-14 71.7000 71.7000 70.6475 70.8000 14 821 9.90744 140 USDINR 29-Jul-14 72.0000 72.0000 71.0000 71.0000 7 1477 6.0062 84 USDINR 27-Aug-14 72.0000 72.0000 71.3400 71.3400 5 37 3.5901 50 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)