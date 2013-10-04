Oct 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,911.872 million rupees Open interest : 387,408 Volume : 1,119,843 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.7850 84.9500 83.8500 84.1875 10160 15262 3609.50575 42872 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.2075 85.2375 84.5000 84.7250 210 1788 89.39978 1054 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.3425 85.4500 85.0825 85.4500 6 456 4.51427 53 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6475 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.2300 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.7900 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9400 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.8500 100.8500 99.1100 99.3400 9039 8879 3884.3141 38920 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.3750 101.3750 99.8000 100.0575 362 1154 136.47445 1359 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.4000 101.4000 100.6450 100.7000 8 165 3.5336 35 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 2 22 1.11061 11 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.7600 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.9800 64.2000 63.3650 63.7000 5313 1980 1341.82242 21069 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.4800 64.4800 63.8050 64.0850 31 154 3.13912 49 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.4000 62.4000 61.5875 61.9400 105779 187212 56705.7661 916449 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.6000 62.7975 62.0700 62.3675 3664 96134 3740.1914 60023 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.1825 63.2200 62.5500 62.8600 838 25690 1276.56014 20333 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.5350 63.6075 63.0500 63.4075 531 23592 1059.19474 16736 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7500 63.7500 63.5000 63.7500 34 3313 27.25443 428 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.1000 64.2500 63.9500 64.2500 15 14120 8.64909 135 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0050 6 2538 6.80903 106 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2775 4 2434 6.54147 101 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6175 4 967 6.43873 100 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9800 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.2825 65.2825 65.2825 65.2825 1 34 0.65283 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)