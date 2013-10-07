Oct 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 51,784.101 million rupees Open interest : 379,734 Volume : 802,878 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.8000 84.6725 83.8000 84.4875 7078 15620 2723.43277 32294 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.7650 85.1800 84.5000 84.9800 110 1923 41.06448 484 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 1 456 0.0855 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0800 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6475 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.1900 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.3300 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.3000 100.2025 99.2475 100.0525 6973 7968 2870.10522 28774 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.0500 100.8500 100.0000 100.7000 205 1219 76.96913 766 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.0000 101.2175 100.9200 101.2175 6 175 1.51476 15 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.0000 0 22 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.0800 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.8000 64.3200 63.7725 64.1975 3400 2391 755.19707 11789 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.3250 64.6525 64.3250 64.5300 15 160 1.67704 26 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.1900 63.7975 61.9050 62.2350 80913 180755 44038.34747 708382 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.3600 62.7850 62.3525 62.6725 1720 95170 1114.81513 17807 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.9450 63.2525 62.8700 63.1050 147 25253 123.3787 1955 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.4050 63.6700 63.4050 63.6700 34 23618 20.28083 319 USDINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7000 4 3313 0.63902 10 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.5000 64.6500 64.5000 64.5800 21 14154 9.0383 140 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.8975 65.2000 64.8975 65.1575 18 2588 7.16224 110 USDINR 28-May-14 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 2 2433 0.1298 2 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.2175 0 967 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5875 2 1428 0.13118 2 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8950 2 35 0.13199 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)