Oct 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 54,254.097 million rupees Open interest : 391,076 Volume : 838,888 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.3000 84.5075 83.8100 84.4175 7563 21263 3122.03187 37078 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.7850 85.0200 84.3875 84.9125 258 1829 109.93769 1298 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.5325 85.5525 84.9200 85.5525 28 461 20.65359 242 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3600 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9100 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4350 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.5425 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.7975 100.1575 99.4000 100.0425 8736 8334 3253.36097 32594 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.1600 100.7600 100.0750 100.7325 248 1213 97.38223 970 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.0000 101.2925 101.0000 101.2800 4 175 1.11372 11 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.1625 0 22 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.7775 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.9400 64.2750 63.6575 64.0875 4603 2972 1087.96809 17007 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.1000 64.6525 64.0600 64.4950 114 438 31.29779 486 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.5000 62.2950 61.5000 62.1725 84773 182464 45327.23812 729997 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.5000 62.7300 62.2975 62.6075 1586 97950 947.42254 15157 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.9000 63.1500 62.7600 63.0150 242 25319 181.98897 2890 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.5500 63.6300 63.2750 63.5150 91 23618 43.37069 684 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7675 63.9500 63.7675 63.8800 21 3326 16.58562 260 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.3900 64.3900 64.2800 64.2800 12 14155 13.22472 206 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1575 4 2588 0.25986 4 USDINR 28-May-14 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 3 2432 0.19561 3 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9000 64.9000 64.9000 64.9000 1 968 0.0649 1 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8150 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1200 0 35 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)