Oct 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,096.983 million rupees Open interest : 400,431 Volume : 973,172 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.7000 84.9275 83.8150 83.9750 8135 16206 3540.14542 42024 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.2925 85.4150 84.3600 84.5025 215 1968 78.85354 931 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0000 85.0000 85.0000 85.0000 3 466 0.59508 7 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3700 0 10 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9400 0 25 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4950 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6300 0 30 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.0700 100.7500 98.8625 99.2225 9490 8331 3896.22261 39096 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.0000 101.2025 99.6175 99.8650 455 1221 216.20164 2158 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.0150 101.0150 100.5025 100.5025 3 180 2.62381 26 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.2525 0 22 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.8950 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.0125 64.4000 63.5825 63.8950 4953 2955 1084.92084 16982 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.7100 64.7400 64.0050 64.2900 34 478 5.77692 90 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.3000 62.5975 61.9525 62.1900 100117 192566 52475.18531 843255 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.8325 63.0400 62.4000 62.6350 2191 101806 1488.02239 23743 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.4000 63.4500 62.0500 63.0850 209 25629 148.48607 2353 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.8500 63.8850 63.3500 63.4700 213 23467 113.11298 1778 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.1700 64.3125 63.8375 63.8500 40 3458 23.93475 374 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.6600 64.7000 64.1000 64.2000 31 14141 15.24863 237 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.0300 65.0300 64.5050 64.5050 18 2588 7.6535 118 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.1775 0 2432 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5150 0 968 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8850 0 1428 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1900 0 35 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)