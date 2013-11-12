Nov 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 50,712.709 million rupees Open interest : 482,552 Volume : 761,392 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.3575 85.8400 85.3000 85.7925 6163 19601 2673.8525 31261 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.0375 86.4600 85.9175 86.3850 498 6908 622.5521 7236 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.6175 86.6300 86.6175 86.6300 2 10 0.86624 10 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9025 0 930 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4850 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6550 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.2000 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.7450 102.1000 101.4925 101.7050 5873 11882 2835.08447 27848 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.5500 102.7200 102.2000 102.3675 358 2852 263.12258 2568 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.3000 103.3000 102.9000 102.9000 3 48 0.9271 9 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.6400 0 571 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2950 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.0000 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.6325 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.8600 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4075 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.5175 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.2800 64.3400 63.9000 64.2225 3082 5452 889.74845 13874 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.4775 64.6550 64.3450 64.6150 39 216 7.74609 120 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.8000 64.1500 63.7000 64.0575 57452 276792 37402.49227 585143 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.1650 64.6150 64.1500 64.5050 3523 105446 5302.55376 82338 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.5600 65.0000 64.5400 64.8850 374 24986 519.46252 8013 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.9300 65.3075 64.9300 65.2275 72 9992 105.27235 1615 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.3950 65.6200 65.3950 65.6000 38 9409 62.49162 954 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.5250 66.0000 65.5150 66.0000 15 2526 12.21075 186 USDINR 28-May-14 65.6050 66.1425 65.6050 66.1425 9 2347 11.40341 173 USDINR 26-Jun-14 66.0000 66.2400 65.8050 66.2350 9 912 2.31152 35 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.9375 0 1433 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.2950 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.6700 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 67.8500 68.0000 67.8500 68.0000 4 36 0.6115 9 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)