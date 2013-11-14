Nov 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 48,401.627 million rupees Open interest : 477,586 Volume : 738,634 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.0300 85.5025 84.9650 85.2525 5015 19143 1898.99099 22280 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.8000 86.1225 85.6600 85.9175 148 8475 71.69972 835 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.1050 86.1050 86.1050 86.1050 5 49 3.4442 40 EURINR 26-Feb-14 89.5000 89.5000 85.0000 87.5000 4 930 17.5 200 EURINR 27-Mar-14 89.0000 89.0000 85.1500 85.1500 2 20 8.7075 100 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9750 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5350 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.6325 101.8300 101.1575 101.6125 5177 10569 2746.53147 27055 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.2025 102.5350 101.9700 102.3400 186 2859 69.73805 682 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.3025 102.9000 102.3025 102.9000 6 108 6.3508 62 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.4625 0 571 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1425 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8650 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5250 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.1325 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.7925 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3550 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.4975 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.7500 63.7500 63.3275 63.5300 2902 5854 753.60152 11871 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.9275 64.0000 63.8125 63.9425 32 296 4.34839 68 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.4700 63.6100 63.0950 63.5150 80231 264701 39355.44511 621235 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.0350 64.0700 63.5750 63.9825 2695 106852 2814.08556 44089 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.2250 64.4525 63.9700 64.3950 470 26254 462.3442 7200 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.4300 64.8000 64.4000 64.8000 129 14020 123.35739 1908 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.8200 64.8200 64.6800 64.7400 48 9430 46.06124 711 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.1800 65.1800 65.1500 65.1500 14 2564 18.02624 277 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8500 0 2342 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6425 0 917 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.3950 66.3950 66.2325 66.2325 5 1413 1.39413 21 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.4400 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.8225 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.2325 0 36 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)