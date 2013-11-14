US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 48,401.627 million rupees Open interest : 477,586 Volume : 738,634 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.0300 85.5025 84.9650 85.2525 5015 19143 1898.99099 22280 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.8000 86.1225 85.6600 85.9175 148 8475 71.69972 835 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.1050 86.1050 86.1050 86.1050 5 49 3.4442 40 EURINR 26-Feb-14 89.5000 89.5000 85.0000 87.5000 4 930 17.5 200 EURINR 27-Mar-14 89.0000 89.0000 85.1500 85.1500 2 20 8.7075 100 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9750 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5350 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.6325 101.8300 101.1575 101.6125 5177 10569 2746.53147 27055 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.2025 102.5350 101.9700 102.3400 186 2859 69.73805 682 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.3025 102.9000 102.3025 102.9000 6 108 6.3508 62 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.4625 0 571 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1425 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8650 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5250 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.1325 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.7925 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3550 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.4975 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.7500 63.7500 63.3275 63.5300 2902 5854 753.60152 11871 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.9275 64.0000 63.8125 63.9425 32 296 4.34839 68 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.4700 63.6100 63.0950 63.5150 80231 264701 39355.44511 621235 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.0350 64.0700 63.5750 63.9825 2695 106852 2814.08556 44089 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.2250 64.4525 63.9700 64.3950 470 26254 462.3442 7200 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.4300 64.8000 64.4000 64.8000 129 14020 123.35739 1908 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.8200 64.8200 64.6800 64.7400 48 9430 46.06124 711 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.1800 65.1800 65.1500 65.1500 14 2564 18.02624 277 USDINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.8500 0 2342 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6425 0 917 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.3950 66.3950 66.2325 66.2325 5 1413 1.39413 21 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.4400 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.8225 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.2325 0 36 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.