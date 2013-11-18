Nov 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,214.318 million rupees Open interest : 497,047 Volume : 630,602 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.1500 85.1500 84.4850 84.5700 5140 20000 1863.54212 21995 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.6525 85.6800 85.2350 85.2725 259 9302 137.60763 1610 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.1275 86.1275 86.1275 86.1275 5 14 3.4451 40 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5000 0 930 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5475 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7450 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.3100 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.5000 101.6150 100.7475 100.8550 4954 11407 2701.01153 26688 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.2300 102.3425 101.5600 101.6450 257 2983 127.38925 1249 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.0900 103.0925 102.2500 102.2500 7 54 6.25452 61 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 1 574 0.3087 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2475 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.9675 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.6200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2300 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.9000 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4725 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.6350 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.9900 62.9900 62.5125 62.5650 2095 6080 560.38961 8926 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.3900 63.3900 62.9975 63.0200 82 363 15.16612 240 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.2500 63.2500 62.5500 62.6250 59806 268322 32982.15986 525321 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.5075 63.5550 63.0550 63.1175 2532 119283 2576.61622 40710 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.9275 63.9275 63.4800 63.5450 173 26297 105.88673 1663 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.2600 64.2600 63.9000 64.0000 84 14491 85.17538 1330 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.5000 64.5000 64.2275 64.3000 33 9467 39.64376 616 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.7825 64.8125 64.6950 64.7000 15 2572 7.24921 112 USDINR 28-May-14 64.9225 65.0750 64.9000 64.9000 5 2340 2.40471 37 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4075 0 917 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.8375 0 1413 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.2125 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.6000 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 67.4925 67.4925 67.4925 67.4925 1 35 0.06749 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)