Nov 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 56,400.486 million rupees Open interest : 456,649 Volume : 871,141 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.2700 84.3700 83.8200 84.2850 7200 12680 3308.79187 39332 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.9600 85.0300 84.5600 84.9700 282 8928 117.50158 1385 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.8350 0 14 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3900 0 930 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9750 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.1550 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7075 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.5000 100.5375 99.8450 100.3900 5351 10042 3116.30068 31085 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.1275 101.3625 100.6600 101.1725 253 2928 87.37833 865 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.5500 101.5500 101.5000 101.5000 3 53 4.3594 43 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.8950 0 574 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.5550 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.2600 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.9025 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5050 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.1525 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.7175 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.8625 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.4675 62.5825 62.0900 62.5275 3050 5375 933.54992 14961 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 62.8500 62.9900 62.6525 62.9450 45 392 5.59545 89 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.5000 62.5000 61.9650 62.4350 59331 243172 43595.95095 700119 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.7650 62.9800 62.4700 62.9175 3959 114637 4956.50206 78920 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2325 63.4225 62.9000 63.3775 381 25370 241.50068 3823 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6000 63.8150 63.4200 63.8150 67 14596 28.69415 451 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.9900 64.1500 63.7175 64.1500 16 9474 3.2 50 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.3300 64.4775 64.2000 64.4775 6 2575 0.45041 7 USDINR 28-May-14 64.6500 64.6500 64.5500 64.5500 3 2340 0.64599 10 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 64.7000 1 918 0.0647 1 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9775 0 1413 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.3375 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.7175 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.1225 0 35 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)