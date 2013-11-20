Nov 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 44,393.519 million rupees Open interest : 446,329 Volume : 677,309 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.5000 84.9800 84.4750 84.7200 7512 13060 2883.97655 34035 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.2475 85.6825 85.2000 85.4025 157 8879 56.566 662 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.7150 3 14 0.25788 3 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.2850 0 930 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8825 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.0925 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6625 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.5625 101.2800 100.4475 101.0900 5876 10690 3054.98621 30272 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.3125 102.0300 101.2500 101.8750 285 3066 91.5874 900 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.5075 102.5825 102.5075 102.5825 5 59 1.33221 13 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.6300 0 574 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.3050 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.0275 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.6875 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3025 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.9750 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.5575 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.7450 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.4825 62.7625 62.2725 62.6900 3228 4040 841.39166 13443 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 62.9000 63.2000 62.8925 63.1075 76 476 27.49963 436 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.4000 62.7550 62.2925 62.6200 50299 230976 34048.33092 543901 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8950 63.2325 62.7775 63.0900 3393 117111 3110.47248 49297 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.3000 63.6500 63.2600 63.5400 291 25174 201.32824 3169 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.9000 64.0925 63.8900 64.0925 29 14496 19.63083 307 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.2500 64.4000 64.2000 64.3100 31 9421 33.9475 528 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.3950 64.8000 64.3950 64.8000 11 2451 21.42088 331 USDINR 28-May-14 65.1000 65.1000 65.1000 65.1000 2 2340 0.39028 6 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5600 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.9950 0 1413 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.3675 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.7550 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 66.1125 67.0000 66.1125 66.8675 6 38 0.4006 6 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)