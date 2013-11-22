Nov 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,683.663 million rupees Open interest : 460,477 Volume : 633,770 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.9050 85.1600 84.7050 85.0825 5106 10828 2385.45986 28065 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.4700 85.8450 85.4700 85.7975 340 9401 147.73984 1724 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.3325 86.3325 86.3325 86.3325 1 14 0.08633 1 EURINR 26-Feb-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.8375 0 930 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4475 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.6725 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.2500 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.8500 102.2050 101.7750 101.9225 4426 11683 2376.3219 23292 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.0000 103.0100 102.0000 102.7575 607 3809 344.51252 3349 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.8800 0 59 0 0 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 104.2500 104.2500 104.2500 104.2500 1 4 59.4225 570 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.5850 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.3200 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.9900 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.6250 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.3100 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.8975 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.1000 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.7500 62.9025 62.1300 62.1725 2338 3202 707.09289 11348 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 62.5875 62.9300 62.5875 62.6025 173 818 61.27009 976 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.0425 63.1800 62.9100 62.9500 44899 222667 32330.62441 512988 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.4625 63.6700 63.4000 63.4425 3239 139334 3007.52073 47353 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.8800 64.0850 63.8400 63.8625 257 25552 159.39472 2493 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.4000 64.4900 64.2725 64.2725 17 14519 22.17938 345 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.6325 64.6325 64.6325 64.6325 6 9776 49.25485 762 USDINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3675 4 2971 32.65192 502 USDINR 28-May-14 65.3550 65.3550 65.3550 65.3550 2 2339 0.13096 2 USDINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1825 0 918 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.6225 0 1413 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0000 0 80 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.3950 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.8200 0 37 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)