Nov 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 33,133.512 million rupees Open interest : 306,423 Volume : 502,273 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.1000 85.6700 85.1000 85.4050 4973 10131 2143.34712 25091 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.9950 86.1525 85.7050 86.0175 54 1656 23.89083 278 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.6500 86.6500 86.6500 86.6500 1 30 0.08665 1 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.9975 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.2000 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7850 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.4525 102.8275 102.2375 102.6600 5242 10762 2537.08599 24751 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.8050 103.4400 102.8050 103.3275 58 571 28.36482 275 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.9800 103.9800 103.9800 103.9800 1 3 0.31194 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.1150 0 12 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.8450 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5125 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.1475 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.8325 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.4300 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.6675 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 61.5775 61.6500 61.3700 61.4725 2005 2866 588.15461 9561 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.8175 61.8550 61.8025 61.8550 4 5 0.2473 4 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8500 62.9900 62.7275 62.8375 35053 211719 26585.3796 422936 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2500 63.4000 63.1525 63.2775 1051 34486 1122.73808 17743 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.7200 63.7925 63.5500 63.6425 76 16411 91.76278 1442 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.9950 64.1225 63.9950 64.0000 9 9719 3.58641 56 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.4625 64.4625 64.4625 64.4625 6 3158 2.44934 38 USDINR 28-May-14 64.6050 64.6050 64.6050 64.6050 5 2334 0.84207 13 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.7775 65.0000 64.7775 65.0000 4 920 5.26478 81 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.6525 0 1413 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0325 0 79 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4275 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.8575 0 37 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)