Dec 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 30,118.924 million rupees Open interest : 330,048 Volume : 456,502 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.8875 85.1450 84.7500 85.0875 5508 11799 2151.51935 25323 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.4125 85.6900 85.3425 85.6625 56 1871 20.18604 236 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.8800 86.0000 85.8800 86.0000 3 33 0.42974 5 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.6900 0 20 0 0 EURINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8750 0 30 0 0 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4400 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.5400 102.9450 102.4375 102.9175 5333 12242 2390.15851 23276 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.2000 103.6500 103.1550 103.6050 89 670 25.25127 244 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 104.1000 104.1825 104.1000 104.1775 3 21 0.83319 8 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.7050 104.5000 103.7050 104.1025 2 15 0.62462 6 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 105.5575 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.2175 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 106.8450 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 107.5300 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 108.1225 0 6 0 0 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 109.3575 0 6 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.9500 61.1250 60.6275 61.0825 2781 3897 783.64272 12874 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 61.2100 61.5775 61.0600 61.4725 117 70 10.4198 170 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.6800 62.8200 62.5700 62.7175 29385 219842 23386.3775 373011 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.1025 63.2300 62.9975 63.1325 1052 42012 1078.86952 17096 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.6000 63.6300 63.4700 63.5550 185 19440 217.19452 3419 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.9400 63.9500 63.9200 63.9500 40 9234 47.46051 742 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.3075 64.3075 64.3075 64.3075 3 3860 0.38585 6 USDINR 28-May-14 64.7400 64.7400 64.7400 64.7400 5 2483 4.92019 76 USDINR 26-Jun-14 65.0250 65.0250 65.0250 65.0250 1 919 0.65025 10 USDINR 29-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.7225 0 1413 0 0 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.0950 0 79 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.4875 0 24 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.9125 0 37 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com