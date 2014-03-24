Mar 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 36,946.157 million rupees Open interest : 403,273 Volume : 580,947 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 84.0075 84.0375 83.5425 83.6775 5003 14024 1845.311 22027 EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.5350 84.5375 84.1300 84.2150 985 10374 496.11775 5884 EURINR 28-May-14 84.9975 84.9975 84.9975 84.9975 1 55 0.42499 5 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.0450 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 100.4875 100.4875 100.0425 100.2375 5246 7002 1909.49836 19057 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.1200 101.1275 100.7300 100.9200 1009 7230 567.84557 5629 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.3325 101.5200 101.2875 101.5200 22 241 13.47994 133 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.8150 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.0300 59.5100 59.0300 59.3625 2582 4442 637.61694 10749 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.7900 59.7900 59.5475 59.7350 230 1457 94.07213 1576 JPYINR 28-May-14 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 1 1 0.06 1 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.9000 60.9800 60.6850 60.7925 28828 162478 27096.53193 445892 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.3600 61.3700 61.1100 61.2125 4335 147464 4036.46352 65954 USDINR 28-May-14 61.6025 61.6100 61.4525 61.5475 243 27920 225.55831 3666 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.9400 62.0150 61.7900 61.8800 16 11264 18.4455 298 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.2500 62.2500 62.2500 62.2500 4 7485 4.731 76 USDINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1825 0 1079 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5950 0 38 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0075 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3775 0 264 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8125 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3800 0 202 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.5975 0 215 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)