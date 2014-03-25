Mar 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 43,039.042 million rupees Open interest : 394,069 Volume : 686,739 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Mar-14 83.8750 83.9325 83.4600 83.5050 4673 10977 1594.68156 19053 EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.4000 84.4700 84.0225 84.0625 1549 10839 522.13267 6196 EURINR 28-May-14 84.6000 84.6000 84.6000 84.6000 1 55 0.0846 1 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 85.5850 0 1 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 100.1000 100.1050 99.6900 99.7525 4114 6834 1624.44144 16268 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.7575 100.7575 100.4000 100.4725 966 7633 474.05383 4714 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.1000 101.2500 101.0375 101.0650 17 218 6.47415 64 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 102.4200 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 59.3500 59.3575 59.1000 59.1500 2187 4457 552.55307 9329 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.6200 59.7100 59.4800 59.5350 474 1588 122.80993 2060 JPYINR 28-May-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 60.3000 0 1 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.7000 60.7000 60.4375 60.4800 39195 129947 29960.52578 494976 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.0700 61.1100 60.8700 60.9075 8064 168542 7142.22567 117158 USDINR 28-May-14 61.4200 61.4200 61.2250 61.2500 641 32007 826.12373 13476 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.7050 61.7050 61.5450 61.6500 90 11212 150.33435 2438 USDINR 29-Jul-14 62.0500 62.0950 61.9700 61.9850 33 7774 38.40836 619 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.4200 63.2000 62.2850 62.3025 39 1223 20.9016 335 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3875 6 38 1.76511 28 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8000 4 31 0.89188 14 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.3000 63.3000 63.2450 63.3000 5 269 0.57021 9 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6025 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.0100 0 202 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0050 64.0050 64.0050 64.0050 1 215 0.06401 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)