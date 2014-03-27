Mar 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 34,376.217 million rupees Open interest : 290,189 Volume : 540,017 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.5250 83.5600 83.0900 83.3850 5717 14405 2038.40085 24460 EURINR 28-May-14 84.0075 84.0075 83.5550 83.8125 33 145 13.91271 166 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.0300 0 41 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.3100 100.8925 100.2200 100.7400 6681 8756 2753.24733 27382 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.0000 103.4950 100.8225 101.6150 94 288 40.29898 398 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4950 102.4950 101.6300 101.6300 3 3 0.30662 3 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.3425 59.5125 59.1850 59.3775 3444 3024 785.92237 13243 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.7700 59.7700 59.6000 59.6500 16 84 4.4739 75 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5500 60.7200 60.4825 60.6650 43195 204843 27891.4013 460381 USDINR 28-May-14 61.1425 61.1425 60.8300 61.0000 699 35651 787.94952 12932 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2325 61.3800 61.2325 61.3725 71 11619 29.98373 489 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.6700 61.7500 61.6500 61.7000 14 9226 21.27445 345 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.0000 62.0800 62.0000 62.0375 8 1237 3.34999 54 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2000 62.2500 62.2000 62.2500 2 40 0.49775 8 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1125 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.0375 63.0375 63.0375 63.0375 1 269 0.06304 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9100 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3125 0 185 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.1100 64.1100 64.1100 64.1100 1 261 0.32055 5 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.0025 64.3275 64.0025 64.3100 7 76 4.81373 75 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)