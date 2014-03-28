Mar 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 47,380.082 million rupees Open interest : 312,335 Volume : 749,843 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.3000 83.3000 82.4600 82.6050 8531 14220 3095.15283 37377 EURINR 28-May-14 83.0050 83.3525 82.8975 83.0950 44 176 15.53666 187 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.8050 0 41 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.6300 100.6300 99.8325 99.9575 8127 10827 3226.93672 32208 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.2000 101.2000 100.4050 100.5125 112 241 51.81044 514 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.3025 101.3025 101.3025 101.3025 1 2 0.1013 1 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.3125 59.4500 58.5400 58.7700 4201 2963 973.77794 16500 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.6575 59.7825 59.0000 59.2900 54 187 11.04535 186 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5900 60.5900 60.0850 60.1675 52280 220919 38143.28741 632154 USDINR 28-May-14 61.4575 61.4575 60.4200 60.4950 1492 39107 1760.61681 29046 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2125 61.2125 60.8000 60.8675 96 12331 87.40718 1435 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.5200 61.5200 61.1225 61.2600 28 9227 12.93324 211 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.8300 61.8300 61.5000 61.5325 5 1227 1.41529 23 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8675 0 40 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2800 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.2700 61.2700 61.2700 61.2700 1 269 0.06127 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0850 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4975 0 185 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1100 0 261 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.3000 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)