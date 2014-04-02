Apr 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,630.372 million rupees Open interest : 312,831 Volume : 472,471 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 82.5000 83.0075 82.5000 82.9225 5161 16129 1760.28839 21244 EURINR 28-May-14 83.3025 83.3475 83.1200 83.3200 26 263 12.82277 154 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.0475 0 41 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.0950 100.2625 99.7025 100.1325 4871 11919 1913.50943 19145 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.4000 100.7950 100.3275 100.7125 41 272 20.6257 205 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.5925 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 58.1300 58.1475 57.7500 58.0525 2799 3227 608.65651 10509 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.2775 59.2650 58.1050 58.6350 16 178 2.27423 39 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0000 60.9975 58.0000 60.9975 3 1 0.1775 3 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.1700 60.2275 59.9500 60.1775 27998 217990 23506.66984 391302 USDINR 28-May-14 60.5100 60.5475 60.2900 60.5100 2959 38371 1630.91784 27002 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.8000 60.8800 60.6600 60.8600 163 12990 146.70247 2415 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.1000 61.2400 61.0500 61.2250 34 9322 23.42097 383 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.3500 61.5500 61.3500 61.5375 4 1255 4.05977 66 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7000 61.8000 61.7000 61.8000 4 44 0.2469 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8750 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.2700 0 269 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7075 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1350 0 185 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5375 0 261 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9700 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)