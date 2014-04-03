Apr 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 32,701.080 million rupees Open interest : 322,364 Volume : 516,842 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 82.9000 83.3650 82.7725 83.2225 4840 13300 1862.60997 22406 EURINR 28-May-14 82.9175 83.7500 82.9175 83.6500 43 310 11.37329 136 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.2175 0 41 0 0 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.2000 100.6600 100.0275 100.3700 5437 9471 2377.96111 23682 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.7000 101.2000 100.7000 100.9900 35 299 10.61008 105 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.6000 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 57.9500 59.7400 57.8675 58.2875 3139 3481 763.43156 13113 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.1175 58.7125 58.1175 58.7125 7 208 1.98713 34 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.9150 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.1775 60.6075 60.1775 60.5425 23852 226959 24386.54292 403485 USDINR 28-May-14 60.5500 60.9400 60.5175 60.8650 1652 40311 1792.32694 29478 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.8800 61.2875 60.8800 61.2350 818 16491 1427.93409 23338 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.3000 61.6200 61.3000 61.6200 32 9217 19.92087 324 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.7500 62.1000 61.7500 61.8850 24 1431 22.39617 362 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.9100 62.2500 61.9100 62.2500 11 215 11.12975 179 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8450 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2200 0 269 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6700 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0950 2 85 6.4095 100 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4950 2 161 6.44645 100 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9250 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)