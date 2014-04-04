Apr 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,400.643 million rupees Open interest : 322,992 Volume : 414,271 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.1650 83.1900 82.7700 82.8125 4909 13084 1807.60119 21792 EURINR 28-May-14 83.5900 83.5900 83.2875 83.2875 8 304 3.08546 37 EURINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 84.5250 1 41 0.08369 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.6200 100.6200 100.1200 100.1850 5014 12202 2091.57478 20835 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.9425 101.1000 100.6750 100.7300 29 413 23.39683 232 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 2 1 0.20304 2 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 58.3675 58.4725 58.1350 58.1900 2534 4378 563.15886 9657 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.7675 58.7675 58.5500 58.6000 3 208 0.17592 3 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.1125 0 1 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6200 60.7050 60.4050 60.4400 22239 220833 20497.67929 338519 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9600 61.0375 60.7700 60.7900 1279 43530 1179.64511 19377 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.2950 61.4000 61.1350 61.1600 174 16427 194.58968 3176 USDINR 29-Jul-14 61.7000 61.7225 61.5000 61.5000 37 9268 30.84294 501 USDINR 27-Aug-14 62.0100 62.0200 61.8400 61.8550 13 1460 8.60576 139 USDINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7925 0 215 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2575 0 31 0 0 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6450 0 269 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1175 0 5 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5550 0 85 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9700 0 161 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 65.4150 0 76 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)