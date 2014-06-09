Jun 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on
Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 20,405.101 million rupees
Open interest : 600,341
Volume : 326,900
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7600 80.8650 80.5475 80.7625 4193 27567 1753.48822 21715
EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.1225 81.2550 81.0100 81.2300 43 5142 16.31403 201
EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.2600 0 16 0 0
EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.8550 0 35 0 0
GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.4900 99.7675 99.2525 99.6875 3150 27430 1390.64866 13975
GBPINR 29-Jul-14 99.9150 100.2400 99.8000 100.1550 112 3859 61.32744 613
GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.2725 0 4 0 0
JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.2000 58.2000 57.6075 57.9275 2052 5415 511.24382 8846
JPYINR 29-Jul-14 57.9650 58.2200 57.9300 58.2025 24 199 9.06968 156
USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.1400 59.3125 59.0400 59.2850 16654 421745 15307.63505 258642
USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.4650 59.6050 59.3350 59.5750 849 65133 1021.93028 17187
USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.7000 59.8950 59.6300 59.8600 138 12630 203.83692 3410
USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.1000 60.2350 60.0000 60.2150 88 17411 122.31857 2035
USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.4100 60.5300 60.4100 60.5300 5 8176 2.72085 45
USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.7000 60.7000 60.7000 60.7000 2 829 1.5175 25
USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 1 3745 3.05 50
USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.4600 0 102 0 0
USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8275 0 171 0 0
USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2200 0 631 0 0
USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6375 0 101 0 0
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
