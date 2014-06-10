Jun 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 20,722.823 million rupees Open interest : 598,438 Volume : 322,269 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.6550 80.9150 80.3800 80.4175 4552 23343 1963.70214 24335 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.1900 81.3100 80.8000 80.8325 60 5193 40.40274 498 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.0325 0 16 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.6375 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.7100 100.0500 99.6125 99.6700 4306 24439 2473.14045 24765 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.3225 100.5250 100.1450 100.1925 180 4597 113.68035 1132 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.1725 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0050 58.2300 57.9975 58.0450 1868 6035 442.54339 7613 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.4800 58.4800 58.3700 58.3750 38 348 21.67687 371 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.2125 59.5000 59.2125 59.3775 15560 425642 14894.30343 250613 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.6275 59.7850 59.6275 59.6625 855 65013 698.65097 11701 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.9500 60.0650 59.9500 59.9950 47 12654 54.01798 900 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3200 60.3950 60.2625 60.2625 11 17325 6.46173 107 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6500 60.6500 60.5850 60.5850 3 8176 8.73807 144 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 3 868 2.44 40 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 1 3745 3.065 50 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.5100 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8875 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2900 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7125 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)