Jun 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 19,613.859 million rupees Open interest : 589,246 Volume : 313,623 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.4000 80.6475 80.3700 80.5625 4215 22990 1303.85669 16196 EURINR 29-Jul-14 80.8500 81.0125 80.7900 80.9575 97 5193 43.91534 543 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.8100 0 16 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.4400 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.5900 99.8650 99.5625 99.8025 3571 24443 1444.55754 14487 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 100.1450 100.3650 100.0825 100.2925 229 5045 96.42271 962 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.2625 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.2250 58.4125 58.1025 58.3525 1542 6226 433.40639 7444 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.4325 58.6550 58.3825 58.6550 32 532 15.85703 271 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4000 59.5350 59.3750 59.4600 14207 413365 15608.92292 262558 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.7050 59.8100 59.6625 59.7450 582 67363 632.80594 10595 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.0200 60.0925 59.9550 60.0425 53 12880 20.41755 340 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3350 60.4100 60.2725 60.3050 18 17360 13.63585 226 USDINR 29-Oct-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.3600 1 8176 0.06071 1 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.7825 0 868 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.2725 0 3745 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.6950 0 102 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0875 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5025 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9400 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)