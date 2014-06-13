Jun 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,108.332 million rupees Open interest : 486,562 Volume : 650,816 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.5525 81.2275 80.5300 81.0725 6065 16029 2632.1144 32527 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.0150 81.5500 80.9900 81.4300 96 5206 42.78118 526 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.6000 81.6000 81.6000 81.6000 3 28 0.9792 12 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.1725 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 100.1000 101.6100 100.1000 101.5550 7337 22401 3710.17643 36676 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 101.0600 102.0850 101.0600 101.9975 215 5072 81.99598 806 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.3600 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3650 58.7800 58.3650 58.7475 1815 3962 409.86778 6999 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.6800 59.0425 58.6800 59.0425 33 912 19.18569 326 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0000 59.9350 59.0000 59.8975 26024 319247 31754.09162 532017 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.6875 60.2100 59.6825 60.1750 2096 68824 2236.98324 37291 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.9800 60.4850 59.9700 60.4750 114 13489 111.63404 1854 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3100 60.7700 60.3100 60.7700 27 17425 28.22827 467 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.7200 61.0300 60.7200 61.0300 41 8133 36.39777 598 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.1000 61.3000 60.9650 61.3000 28 932 24.80828 406 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.4000 61.6100 61.1500 61.6100 13 3827 12.81501 209 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5000 61.7500 61.5000 61.7500 2 133 6.2735 102 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8725 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2600 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6775 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)