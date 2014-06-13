BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jun 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,108.332 million rupees Open interest : 486,562 Volume : 650,816 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.5525 81.2275 80.5300 81.0725 6065 16029 2632.1144 32527 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.0150 81.5500 80.9900 81.4300 96 5206 42.78118 526 EURINR 27-Aug-14 81.6000 81.6000 81.6000 81.6000 3 28 0.9792 12 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.1725 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 100.1000 101.6100 100.1000 101.5550 7337 22401 3710.17643 36676 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 101.0600 102.0850 101.0600 101.9975 215 5072 81.99598 806 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.3600 0 4 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3650 58.7800 58.3650 58.7475 1815 3962 409.86778 6999 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.6800 59.0425 58.6800 59.0425 33 912 19.18569 326 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0000 59.9350 59.0000 59.8975 26024 319247 31754.09162 532017 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.6875 60.2100 59.6825 60.1750 2096 68824 2236.98324 37291 USDINR 27-Aug-14 59.9800 60.4850 59.9700 60.4750 114 13489 111.63404 1854 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3100 60.7700 60.3100 60.7700 27 17425 28.22827 467 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.7200 61.0300 60.7200 61.0300 41 8133 36.39777 598 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.1000 61.3000 60.9650 61.3000 28 932 24.80828 406 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.4000 61.6100 61.1500 61.6100 13 3827 12.81501 209 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5000 61.7500 61.5000 61.7500 2 133 6.2735 102 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8725 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2600 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6775 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.