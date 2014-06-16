Jun 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 33,193.117 million rupees Open interest : 496,635 Volume : 530,630 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.2150 81.7625 81.2150 81.5975 3626 15537 1165.71493 14301 EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.6475 82.1325 81.6400 82.0400 85 5159 31.18184 381 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.2675 82.2675 82.2675 82.2675 2 49 3.04261 37 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.9075 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.8375 102.5800 101.8375 102.2750 4664 19834 2094.77856 20489 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.4450 102.9800 102.4275 102.6925 206 5347 94.87709 924 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.0125 103.0175 103.0125 103.0175 7 204 20.60294 200 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.9150 59.3375 58.9150 59.2025 1449 3802 282.50757 4776 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3800 59.5200 59.3800 59.4725 28 1311 25.80582 434 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.9500 60.4075 59.9475 60.2975 24669 317144 26595.24068 441601 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.2625 60.6900 60.2425 60.5725 1940 79610 1993.39468 32944 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5200 60.9400 60.5200 60.8425 465 17350 593.97775 9771 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0200 61.2100 60.9725 61.1100 120 17354 255.37284 4176 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2500 61.4500 61.2350 61.3425 13 8154 21.23991 346 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5200 61.5200 61.5200 61.5200 20 882 15.38 250 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.6100 0 3827 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 61.7500 0 133 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3675 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7600 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1775 0 101 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)