Jun 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,702.165 million rupees Open interest : 511,562 Volume : 663,562 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.8600 82.2400 81.5275 81.6975 5102 15797 1633.88276 19970 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.2775 82.5500 81.9525 82.0850 99 5154 28.53534 347 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.2675 0 49 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.4625 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3600 102.8325 101.9000 102.2200 5857 19287 2581.18229 25218 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.9925 103.3125 102.4200 102.7375 391 6907 335.46801 3262 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.5800 103.5800 103.2650 103.3175 6 221 12.07155 117 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.3025 59.4800 58.9025 59.0550 1938 3641 458.15615 7746 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.7700 59.7800 59.2500 59.3600 42 1417 12.36528 208 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.3825 60.6325 60.0950 60.2200 28616 316611 31923.60951 529023 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.6975 60.9075 60.4000 60.5175 3490 89668 3553.44945 58608 USDINR 27-Aug-14 61.0175 61.1600 60.6800 60.7875 645 19674 944.48413 15514 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3450 61.3450 61.0050 61.0825 107 17770 92.44287 1511 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5325 61.5925 61.2250 61.3700 17 8133 28.67762 467 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8000 61.8200 61.5800 61.5800 28 1877 68.64254 1113 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9025 0 3827 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3000 0 133 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6700 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0525 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4575 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 2 458 29.1975 458 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)