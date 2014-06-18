Jun 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 46,852.054 million rupees Open interest : 487,482 Volume : 745,953 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.8525 82.2450 81.5375 82.0875 4707 14596 1458.36234 17810 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.2900 82.6300 81.9850 82.5125 49 5170 19.85737 241 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.9000 82.9000 82.9000 82.9000 3 74 2.0725 25 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.4975 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4750 102.8100 102.0950 102.5300 7786 16608 3176.04235 30999 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.0200 103.2750 102.6000 103.0525 326 7383 194.57214 1889 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.4875 103.4875 103.4875 103.4875 1 216 0.51744 5 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.0975 59.3475 58.8425 59.2175 2514 3574 583.02071 9863 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.3825 59.6200 59.1825 59.5275 108 1820 39.87631 670 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.4500 60.6200 60.1950 60.4950 32064 292720 37159.17158 614986 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.7050 60.9000 60.4850 60.8000 3638 90864 3758.18479 61918 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.9675 61.1500 60.7725 61.0375 258 21321 377.00255 6188 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2000 61.4100 61.0900 61.3275 97 17770 66.48877 1086 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5100 61.6575 61.5100 61.5700 18 8133 13.17529 214 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7725 61.9925 61.7725 61.9925 3 1877 1.79536 29 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8100 0 3827 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2175 0 133 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5900 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9850 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3975 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7500 63.8800 63.7500 63.8800 2 458 1.91445 30 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)