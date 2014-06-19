Jun 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 44,355.434 million rupees Open interest : 537,407 Volume : 711,868 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.1000 82.1000 81.4300 82.0000 4505 14354 1488.31708 18199 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.0800 82.5100 81.8800 82.4250 436 7419 261.65098 3179 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.2725 0 74 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.8525 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3050 102.5150 101.8325 102.4225 5615 14996 2018.29698 19753 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.6350 103.0200 102.3400 102.9475 928 11096 641.74576 6250 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.0200 103.2725 103.0200 103.2725 4 219 1.23848 12 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.9775 59.1750 58.7825 59.0825 2077 3881 402.65173 6824 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.2800 59.4700 59.1425 59.4075 111 1820 15.62911 264 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.1025 60.2500 59.9175 60.1675 28284 305645 34203.74767 569304 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.5500 60.5500 60.2125 60.4700 4263 121176 4805.88887 79588 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6300 60.8000 60.5000 60.7400 386 21896 369.73824 6093 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9500 61.0875 60.8000 61.0875 120 19513 128.23405 2104 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1075 61.3075 61.1075 61.3075 5 8133 12.00865 196 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.3225 61.6275 61.3225 61.6275 10 1829 5.66671 92 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.0625 1 3827 0.61938 10 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4500 0 133 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8075 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1800 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5700 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.9200 0 458 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)