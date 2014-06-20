Jun 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,619.111 million rupees Open interest : 508,551 Volume : 467,542 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.0675 82.3075 81.8100 81.8400 4217 15327 1533.6749 18690 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.4625 82.7500 82.2625 82.3025 297 8265 191.26948 2319 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.1950 0 74 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.7800 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4000 102.9800 102.4000 102.6475 4448 13787 1979.64745 19256 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.2700 103.5000 103.0950 103.1550 479 11596 347.69703 3366 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.6950 103.6950 103.6525 103.6525 2 226 0.7257 7 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.1775 59.3400 58.9750 59.0100 1581 3715 327.82962 5544 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.4950 59.6300 59.3100 59.3925 26 1831 2.7967 47 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.2200 60.4200 60.1925 60.2450 18706 274319 22701.68013 376518 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.4550 60.7175 60.4550 60.5450 2107 122137 2336.51527 38559 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.8800 60.9900 60.7800 60.8250 177 22412 177.73194 2919 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1200 61.2825 61.1000 61.1125 23 19520 6.24574 102 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4975 61.5325 61.3350 61.3350 5 8133 3.8125 62 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7025 61.8025 61.7025 61.7325 6 1839 3.45771 56 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1450 62.1450 62.1100 62.1400 9 3841 6.02694 97 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1575 0 133 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5200 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8975 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2975 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6525 0 458 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)