Jun 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 45,304.676 million rupees Open interest : 588,779 Volume : 729,351 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.9400 82.0450 81.7700 81.8800 3527 12856 1482.44374 18099 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.3100 82.4875 82.2475 82.3425 605 8166 335.53264 4073 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0675 0 74 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6475 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.6000 102.7725 102.4825 102.5825 3293 12822 1425.45379 13891 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.0900 103.3075 102.9000 103.1000 870 11884 428.60634 4154 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.0525 0 226 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.0325 59.2925 59.0325 59.2125 1283 2955 375.97763 6352 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.4000 59.6300 59.4000 59.6025 162 2425 37.89668 636 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.2100 60.3650 60.1675 60.2950 17660 240582 24751.11948 410649 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.5075 60.7300 60.4700 60.6700 9467 234337 15654.70758 258192 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.7600 61.0750 60.7600 61.0050 396 27286 658.45667 10799 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1650 61.4200 61.1650 61.2850 52 19518 95.27324 1555 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4875 61.7900 61.4875 61.7050 16 8133 20.3015 329 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9900 61.9900 61.9900 61.9900 1 1875 2.23164 36 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3000 62.3550 62.3000 62.3500 6 3841 17.20218 276 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6600 62.6900 62.6000 62.6900 6 403 16.9105 270 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5875 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9700 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3675 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0000 64.2600 64.0000 64.2600 4 458 2.5626 40 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)