Jun 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,810.159 million rupees Open interest : 651,793 Volume : 674,591 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.9000 81.9975 81.7000 81.9400 2791 11742 1118.26852 13661 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.2675 82.4425 82.1500 82.3775 723 11546 441.87723 5370 EURINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.0525 0 74 0 0 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6550 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3500 102.4950 102.0975 102.1925 3127 11590 1325.35904 12959 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.9700 103.1125 102.6625 102.7275 844 13125 433.86361 4218 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.9225 0 226 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.0950 59.1175 58.9550 59.0725 1115 2798 250.90092 4250 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.5250 59.5450 59.3425 59.4700 281 2736 66.53399 1119 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.2000 60.2250 60.0950 60.1675 15865 210572 24518.45356 407549 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.5225 60.5950 60.4700 60.5350 7496 321088 13051.88768 215633 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.9025 60.9400 60.8225 60.8425 300 30177 440.85064 7243 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2875 61.3050 61.2100 61.2800 29 19460 43.6595 713 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6250 61.6250 61.5500 61.5800 22 8133 46.80173 760 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9175 61.9800 61.9175 61.9800 5 1876 1.92098 31 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8875 0 3841 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2875 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6575 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0475 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4575 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2500 64.3600 64.0000 64.3200 19 1468 69.78125 1085 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)