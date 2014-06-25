Jun 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 48,523.530 million rupees Open interest : 719,757 Volume : 776,644 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.9850 82.2100 81.8500 81.9150 2890 9101 1534.39599 18706 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.4050 82.6625 82.2850 82.3600 1185 13815 545.58499 6615 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.5700 82.5700 82.5700 82.5700 1 75 0.08257 1 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.7975 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3075 102.5950 102.1000 102.2250 3443 7509 1795.19938 17543 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.8725 103.1450 102.6275 102.7325 1797 13313 746.41104 7254 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 103.6425 0 226 0 0 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.1500 59.3225 59.0200 59.0525 1347 2962 339.78677 5744 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.5800 59.6925 59.4175 59.4350 255 2504 62.43358 1049 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.2050 60.4400 60.1700 60.2150 19191 150874 28730.66657 476401 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.6175 60.8075 60.5325 60.5775 10247 444391 13852.29211 228333 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6500 61.1175 60.0450 60.9275 514 35423 627.90116 10296 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.4025 61.4850 61.2800 61.2850 106 22905 244.33135 3981 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.8025 61.8025 61.6300 61.6425 26 8133 44.44424 721 USDINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.3825 0 1876 0 0 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8600 0 3841 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2700 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6500 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0450 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4600 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8300 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)