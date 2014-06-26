Jun 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 41,791.627 million rupees Open interest : 748,729 Volume : 666,881 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.0050 82.0800 81.9150 82.0500 780 7082 495.09683 6036 EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.3925 82.4900 82.3200 82.3825 2983 14595 1202.90334 14594 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.7900 82.8900 82.7200 82.7350 35 165 8.77444 106 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6725 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.1450 102.2875 102.1300 102.2225 819 6538 579.35494 5668 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.6525 103.1000 102.5825 102.9950 4082 15622 1943.7607 18905 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.1500 103.5000 103.0000 103.5000 16 271 4.85422 47 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.0550 59.1475 59.0500 59.1025 446 2182 159.30454 2696 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.4650 59.5900 59.3750 59.5725 980 3644 275.55458 4631 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.9325 59.9325 59.9325 59.9325 1 1 0.05993 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.1500 60.1975 60.0925 60.1625 6408 100457 10600.81965 176226 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.5000 60.6125 60.4425 60.5475 14855 507502 24419.00172 403472 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.8000 60.9375 60.7950 60.8700 1270 48120 1763.59945 28974 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2500 61.3075 61.1900 61.2700 120 25905 329.83416 5384 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6225 61.6225 61.6225 61.6225 7 8133 5.29916 86 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9000 61.9975 61.9000 61.9900 10 1862 3.40911 55 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.8525 0 3841 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2625 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.6400 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.0350 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.4500 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.8150 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)