Jun 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 20,965.677 million rupees Open interest : 691,244 Volume : 335,714 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.3600 82.4450 82.2275 82.2700 2177 14312 815.17794 9901 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.9050 82.9050 82.6575 82.6800 25 250 9.68296 117 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6600 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.8000 103.0775 102.7150 102.8350 2468 16205 1058.78126 10289 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.3725 103.4275 103.3200 103.3525 9 278 1.96439 19 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.6400 59.7450 59.6025 59.6375 848 3646 187.99107 3151 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 60.1375 60.1375 60.0050 60.0050 2 1 0.12014 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.4025 60.6000 60.4025 60.4475 11750 558342 17356.42308 287021 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.7975 60.8575 60.7725 60.7925 1080 52657 1235.5022 20315 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2300 61.2475 61.1650 61.1675 160 28907 293.94793 4801 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4700 61.6075 61.4700 61.6075 8 8133 1.60132 26 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9025 61.9925 61.9025 61.9925 6 1863 0.92973 15 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3100 62.3100 62.3100 62.3100 3 3841 3.42705 55 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.2125 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5850 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9725 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3825 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1200 64.1200 64.1200 64.1200 1 1468 0.12824 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)