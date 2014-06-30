Jun 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 26,755.285 million rupees Open interest : 733,323 Volume : 425,143 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.2625 82.7200 82.2375 82.6775 2983 16267 1100.00886 13336 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.9425 83.1950 82.9200 83.1125 10 213 3.89893 47 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6000 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.8150 103.2200 102.5650 103.1650 3722 19423 1787.04953 17368 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.2200 103.7000 103.2200 103.6625 17 324 5.37591 52 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.5900 59.8275 59.5375 59.8025 1242 3779 347.55635 5824 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 60.0100 60.0750 60.0100 60.0750 2 1 0.12009 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.4300 60.6000 60.2950 60.5700 14114 572309 19465.73512 322011 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.6925 60.9600 60.6475 60.9325 2211 75411 3809.13472 62650 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1100 61.2950 61.1050 61.1150 129 28878 206.69351 3377 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4125 61.7100 61.4125 61.7100 12 8133 7.02125 114 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8525 62.0800 61.8525 62.0425 15 1874 6.87901 111 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3000 62.4000 62.2700 62.4000 17 3852 11.2831 181 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1275 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.4975 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.8850 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2925 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1200 0 1468 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.7600 64.5000 64.7275 7 50 4.5283 70 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)