Jul 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,835.432 million rupees Open interest : 747,982 Volume : 477,674 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 82.6450 82.8600 82.6450 82.7075 1962 15517 585.53861 7078 EURINR 27-Aug-14 83.2475 83.2475 83.1025 83.1500 12 215 0.99793 12 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.9400 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.1000 103.5675 103.1000 103.5075 3700 20810 1732.27518 16746 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.9000 104.0900 103.8250 103.9800 57 398 35.66193 343 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.4000 104.4000 104.4000 104.4000 3 1 0.31315 3 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.6075 59.7400 59.4300 59.4850 1478 3761 396.88295 6660 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.9900 59.9900 59.7800 59.7800 6 32 1.9143 32 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.4300 60.5600 60.3800 60.4550 14826 565389 20145.46674 333138 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.8000 60.9125 60.7625 60.8250 1873 88879 4100.158 67396 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2400 61.3150 61.2200 61.2400 687 38083 2642.00293 43122 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6200 61.6300 61.6200 61.6300 38 6412 154.07525 2500 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.3700 62.3700 61.6400 61.9900 5 1774 6.9481 112 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7500 62.7500 61.9900 62.3500 14 3852 33.19654 532 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1625 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5275 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9150 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3250 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6850 0 1468 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7275 0 50 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)