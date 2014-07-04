Jul 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 33,512.877 million rupees Open interest : 870,067 Volume : 540,740 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.6700 81.6975 81.4175 81.5575 3610 19804 1325.21414 16250 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.0500 82.0500 81.9025 82.0000 7 171 1.55867 19 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.2475 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 102.8000 103.0850 102.6900 102.8275 3591 24489 1634.73024 15890 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.4150 103.5600 103.2200 103.3350 26 518 6.72224 65 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.3175 0 1 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 58.7225 58.8825 58.6625 58.8350 1452 3081 324.24027 5514 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.3775 0 22 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-14 59.9850 60.0825 59.9050 60.0325 18536 545290 25525.23082 425390 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.3025 60.4500 60.2900 60.4125 2127 129563 3519.57058 58288 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7275 60.8700 60.7200 60.7550 543 130000 1162.12143 19104 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.0800 61.2125 61.0800 61.1550 17 6568 8.9933 147 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5500 61.6025 61.5050 61.6000 10 2849 4.49578 73 USDINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.2000 0 3852 0 0 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.7550 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.1375 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.5450 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9700 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.3425 0 1468 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.7300 0 1050 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)