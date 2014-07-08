Jul 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 46,569.658 million rupees Open interest : 924,599 Volume : 750,236 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-14 81.8850 81.9275 81.4300 81.6700 4396 22224 1705.59963 20889 EURINR 27-Aug-14 82.1000 82.1200 81.9625 82.1200 13 170 1.641 20 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.1900 0 35 0 0 GBPINR 29-Jul-14 103.0500 103.1550 102.4350 102.7625 4604 28052 2389.25234 23253 GBPINR 27-Aug-14 103.5600 103.6300 102.8800 103.2550 113 673 47.46193 460 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 104.6500 0 2 0 0 JPYINR 29-Jul-14 59.1600 59.1825 58.8450 59.0650 2237 2997 617.90067 10475 JPYINR 27-Aug-14 59.3450 59.4000 59.3450 59.3725 2 11 1.18745 20 USDINR 29-Jul-14 60.2175 60.2325 59.9225 60.0650 23225 554457 34334.83166 571695 USDINR 27-Aug-14 60.5600 60.5600 60.2800 60.4100 2800 156883 4863.2106 80526 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9250 60.9350 60.7075 60.8100 928 141494 2562.3048 42144 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1625 61.2625 61.0950 61.1450 13 7027 28.40764 464 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5125 61.6125 61.4125 61.4125 11 3948 16.43392 267 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9950 62.1000 61.9900 62.0775 5 3852 1.42676 23 USDINR 28-Jan-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 62.9650 0 403 0 0 USDINR 25-Feb-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.3500 0 171 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.7600 0 631 0 0 USDINR 28-Apr-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.1950 0 101 0 0 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.5800 0 1468 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)